XENIA — Did you know that you can participate in 4-H at home with a new project from OSU Extension Greene County?

We are very excited to announce that thanks to a grant from the Ohio 4-H Foundation, you can sign up open now to participate in the Experience 4-H at Home with Your Head, Heart, Hands, and Health.

We hope that this actively engages youth in 4-H materials and curriculum while at home. These kits will provide age-appropriate lessons for youth. The kits are geared towards kindergarten-fourth grade, but anyone is welcome to sign up.

The first box will focus on one of the 4 H’s — Head.

We have several activities in line for this kit with the detailed directions. Most supplies are included. Some activities will require additional supplies. All activities meet National 4-H Mission Mandate focus areas of science, citizenship, and healthy living.

Kits are limited so don’t delay. Sign up today!

The other three boxes will focus on the remaining H’s of 4-H including heart, hands, and health. Visit www.go.osu.edu/experience4hathome1 to sign up today. We will schedule a drive through pick up and let all participants know when that will take place. We will be able to mail boxes at an additional cost.

All youth can participate, regardless if they are past 4-H members. Please let us know if you have any questions by contacting Rebecca Supinger at Supinger.5@osu.edu or 937-736-7214

https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2021/01/web1_Supinger.jpg

Rebecca Supinger

Rebecca Supinger is the OSU Extension educator for 4-H youth development.

