Beavers fall in dual wrestling meet


Photos by Karen Clark | For Greene County News The Beavercreek High School wrestling team visited Miami Trace for a dual meet over the weekend. Miami Trace won, 50-27. Pictured, Beavercreek’s Austin Papalios pinned Kylan Knapp in 1:17 at 170 pounds.

C.J. Crawford of Beavercreek beat Jayden LeBeau, 8-3, at 195 pounds.


Beavercreek’s Colin Barhost pinned Stephen Lehr in 1:51 at 220 pounds.


Josh Hughes of Beavercreek pinned Luke Hoppes in 1:34 at 285.


