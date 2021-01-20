Beavers fall in dual wrestling meet

Photos by Karen Clark | For Greene County News

The Beavercreek High School wrestling team visited Miami Trace for a dual meet over the weekend. Miami Trace won, 50-27. Pictured, Beavercreek’s Austin Papalios pinned Kylan Knapp in 1:17 at 170 pounds.

C.J. Crawford of Beavercreek beat Jayden LeBeau, 8-3, at 195 pounds.

Beavercreek’s Colin Barhost pinned Stephen Lehr in 1:51 at 220 pounds.

Josh Hughes of Beavercreek pinned Luke Hoppes in 1:34 at 285.