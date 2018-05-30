Greene Giving gives thousands

FAIRBORN — The Greene County Community Foundation, also known as Greene Giving, recently held its annual luncheon meeting where thousands of dollars were given away to deserving organizations.

Each organization or charity was presented with a large ceremonial check in addition to the real money.

Those awarded were:

— Boy Scouts of America, Tecumseh Council, $1,000 for Camp Birch pool upgrades, from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Xenia.

— Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, $1,000 for yoga mats and other materials, from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Xenia.

— Greene County Extension, $1,000 towards permanent course materials and text books with its “look to Greene innovative youth leadership class” from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Xenia.

— Xenia Area FISH Food Pantry, $1,000 towards the purchase of a commercial cooler and freezer, from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Xenia.

— Roads to Recovery, $1,000 towards the purchase of items for special educators and health care professionals, from the John and Betty Meyer Family Foundation.

— Fairborn Football for Food, $500, for banners and items used by students in the a friendly competition with Stebbins High School, from the John and Betty Meyer Family Foundation.

— Fairborn Archery Club, $1,000 towards the purchase of archery and outdoor equipment for high school students, from the John and Betty Meyer Family Foundation.

— Advocates 4 Animals, $1,000, from Roma Gordman’s Silver Friends and Golden Paws Senior Pet Care Program.

— Humane Society of Greene County, $1,000, from Roma Gordman’s Silver Friends and Golden Paws Senior Pet Care Program.

— Ellie’s Rainy Day Fund, $1,000, from Roma Gordman’s Silver Friends and Golden Paws Senior Pet Care Program.

— SICSA, $1,000, from Roma Gordman’s Silver Friends and Golden Paws Senior Pet Care Program.

— Cedarville Opera House, $500 for improvement of its sound system, from the Special Committee on Arts and Culture of the Greene County Community Foundation.

— Dayton Children’s Hospital, $7,500, from the David Schutte Memorial Endowment for children in need of financial assistance to meet their daily medical requirements related to Cystic Fibrosis.

— Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, $2,500, from the David Schutte Memorial Endowment for children in need of financial assistance to meet their daily medical requirements related to Cystic Fibrosis.

— The Foodbanks, Inc., $5,000, from the Mary Mikesell Endowment for Hunger.

— 4 Paws for Ability, $17,000, from an endowment from Keith Jaynes.

— The Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County, $15,000 towards the construction of a shelter in the play area for children with extended stays, from an endowment from Keith Jaynes.

— Two Fairborn High School graduates attending Clark State Community College, $1,000 scholarship each, from Ron Russell and Cathy Barber, who created a scholarship through the Greene County College with a match from Clark State.

— A Xenia High School graduate attending Wright State University with an accountancy or business major, $5,000 scholarship, from a fund named in memory of 1971 Xenia High School graduate Kevin Sonnycalb.

— Greeneview High School senior and nursing major Brook Hentrich, $1,000 scholarship, from a fund named in memory of Norman “Doc” Linton.

The GCCF also received some money as it was selected for the Wright State University Non-Profit Leadership Alliance’s Outstanding Foundation/Corporate Philanthropist Award of $1,000. The foundation said it intends to re-grant the money at the 2019 annual lunch and then award $1,000 annually to another charity.