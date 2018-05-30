Remembering the fallen

VFW Post 8312 presented the rifle salute for those fallen.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The City of Beavercreek hosted a Memorial Day ceremony May 28 at Veterans Memorial Park with Pastor Sharon Fulcher presenting the invocation. The American Legion Post 763 posted the colors. The VFW Post 8312 raised the flags. Boy Scout Troop 71 placed the flags at the park Mayor Bob Stone hosted the event.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Brigadier General Gregory M. Gutterman spoke.