Summer concert series kicks off Sunday

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks Recreation & Cultural Department will host the summer concert series 7-8 p.m. Sundays in June and July at Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road.

The series begins with “5” on June 3, founded in May 2011. “5” is an acoustic cover band from Dayton. Band members are Matt Arnold, Michael Giefer, Nathan Milligan and Tedd Shimp.

The next concert will feature Danny Voris on June 10. Danny Voris has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years, playing guitar for both private and public events as well as opening for national acts such as Hootie and the Blowfish, Kenny Loggins, Earth Wind & Fire, and Jefferson Starship. Born and raised in Beavercreek, Voris began studying the guitar at the age of 14. In addition to performing and teaching, Voris is also a composer and has recorded four CDs of original instrumental music and collaborated with Native American flutist Douglas Blue Feather on two award-winning CDs.

Sauerkraut German Band will perform June 17. The Sauerkraut Band is a professional musical organization based in the New River Valley in Southwest Virginia performing authentic German style music in traditional Bavarian style clothing. Comprised of over a dozen members, the band’s repertoire spans a wide range of polkas, waltzes, and marches, as well as folk dances such as the landler, schuplattler, and zwiefache.

Beavercreek will welcome the Kettering Civic Band June 24. The Kettering Civic Band originated in 1959 as a 12-member ensemble at the Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering. In 1960, it became part of the Kettering Adult School and is now sponsored by the City of Kettering as part of its Park, Recreation and Parks Department. The band consists of about 70 amateur volunteer musicians representing a wide range of professions and vocations, all sharing in the enjoyment of making music.

The line up for the series in July includes:July 8 – Jim McCutcheon, July 15 – Spittin’ Image, July 22 – Side FX Trio and July 29 – Rock It 88.

For more information contact 937-427-5514.