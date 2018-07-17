Area Religion Digest

Ice cream social

FAIRBORN — The Byron Church, 3230 Trebein Road, will hold its annual ice cream social 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 28. The event will include homemade chicken-n-noodles, hotdogs, desserts and ice cream. Everyone is welcome join in fellowship.

Book of Mormon workshop

BEAVERCREEK — Gain a perspective of the Book of Mormon in a friendly group study setting. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3072 Shakertown Road will offer a a free weekly class on this topic in the chapel 7 p.m. every Wednesday.

Helping responders in crisis

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fire Department Auxiliary and Hawker United Church of Christ will host “Assisting Individuals in Crisis,” a two-day seminar from the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 27-28. Chaplain Edgar Hatcher, Ed.D., is coming from Missouri to teach the course.

Contact Beavercreek Fire Department Chaplain David Williamson at Beavercreek@firechap.net or Hawker Church at 937-426-0973. There is a $25 discount for early registration.

Anniversary dinner

XENIA — Glory Ministries Church will host its 10th anniversary banquet 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at Central State University Ballroom in Wilberforce. Semi-formal attire. To RSVP for the event contact Vermon Dillon 937-681-1462 or vermonn@yahoo.com by Monday, Aug. 6.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. During 2016, the church offered free clothing, coats, and shoes to 248 homes in Fairborn plus 23 families in surrounding cities, including 470 adults, 116 teenagers, and 361 children — 947 individuals total.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

