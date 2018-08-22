“Then they asked him, ‘What must we do to do the works God requires?’ Jesus answered, ‘The work of God is this: to believe in the one he has sent.’” (John 6:28-29)

As Jesus traveled He performed many signs and miracles. As He did this the people began to think of these works, and wonder what God might expect of them. Being that their faith was always on doing works to please God, they must have been puzzled when Jesus said they were to believe in Him as the Son of God. “That’s all?” That was enough to send the religious leaders into a frenzy. Doing good works in God’s name was not hard to accept but to claim to be the Special One sent by God was unacceptable.

These two verses carry the powerful punch of God. If the printed page were in 3D the words would be in our face. Everything that Jesus did, and God intends, comes down to this very fact. Our focus is to be on Jesus alone. Not on what He was or is doing but on who He is. Today people still search for ways to appease God and get on His good side. Many miss this fact of faith. Jesus came to build His Church on faith in Him. He is the foundation of our faith. He is the One we place our trust in for life now and into eternity. As we believe in the One sent to save us we will not go wrong. We will be doing the work of God.

Heavenly Father, Your proclamation has been made clear. You require of us faith and trust in Your Son, Jesus, our Savior and Lord. This is how we please You. Thank You for Your Spirit who makes our confession possible, bringing us into obedience to Your will. Strengthen our faith in Him. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

