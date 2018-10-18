Huff: What is life?

Life is a vapor. Life is just a little while on earth and then we fly away. Tomorrow is not promised; life is what you have today. The Bible says to think on the things unseen. Are you preparing for Heaven? Are you living each day as if it might be your last? Are you living for Jesus?

Death comes like a thief in the night; it will probably catch you offguard. I write today to share my life with you. I have done this and that—a lot of things—but the Bible says it is all vanity. I look over my life and I can’t believe that I’ve been through so much. So many heartaches that I can’t count them all, but the good outweighs the bad and God is good.

Is your life pleasing to the Lord? Are you living for Heaven? Stop and think about it. So many people never stop to think about eternity. My wife went home to be with the Lord several months ago, and many of my friends have gone on too. My wife and I loved each other very much. I could spend hours telling you about our life together. Yes, we had our ups and downs, crazy times. But when she started to slip away, we became even more deeply in love.

There are many people around us who are grieving. It makes it so much better when we share our pain with each other. We need to help others through their difficult times. Be a friend to someone when they are in need. After I lost my wife, my best friend passed away a few months later. We were very close. I tried to help him a lot, because he was paralyzed from the waist down. His family was very grateful that I helped him through some difficult years.

Another best friend passed away a few years ago, and the list goes on and on. If you don’t have a best friend, someone you can confide in and share life with, get one! None of us can make it through this crazy world alone. Jesus is the best friend you will ever have and He will give you a best friend here on earth to walk with you and be there for you. With Jesus and your trusted friends, you don’t have to worry about anything.

I’m getting up in years now; I can’t believe that old age has sneaked up on me. So my advice is to live your life for Christ because you don’t know when your life will end. I had no idea I would live this long (80+ years); I wasn’t even thinking that much about it. I’m just glad that Jesus stuck with me all the way. I think I went through so many trials and troubles so I could tell somebody how good God is.

So don’t put your trust in tomorrow, because it might not come. I’m just waiting to go home and I’m not going to miss Heaven. Listen to me, I know what I’m talking about. Be ready when your time comes. Young or old — age doesn’t matter. Death will come and I want you to be ready.

Charlie Huff is a local resident and guest columnist.

