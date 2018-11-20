Devotional: Be careful

“‘Be careful,’ Jesus said to them. ‘Be on your guard against the yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees.’” (Matthew 16:6)

Jesus was always after, and about, the truth. He was very concerned that His followers might be led astray by false teaching (yeast), especially from the religious leaders. When Jesus said, “Be careful” they needed to take heed. He was warning of a danger that can creep into one’s life and subtly take hold and grow to a very dangerous idea. It is with this warning that Jesus also provides His followers a discerning spirit to detect such spiritual deception.

Deception is all around us in life. Many people live solely for themselves and will say or do anything to get their way. These are very dangerous people. They work in very deceitful and subtle ways. As we think of our God it is important to know that there are many who paint a false picture of Him. Some of these pictures can trap us into falsehood. We must pray for discernment so that we can detect these false influences and reject them for our life. The Holy Scriptures are our aid in this discerning as the Spirit reveals to us the truth.

Heavenly Father, give us a discerning spirit as to truth and falsehood. We are surrounded daily by ideas and concepts that do not honor or please You. Help us detect these and run from them. We cling to Jesus. In His name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

