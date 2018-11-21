Pastor Spencer: Wearing masks

A brand new lawyer in his brand new office on his first day in practice sees a prospective client walk in the door. He decides he should look busy, so he picks up the phone and starts talking: “Look, Harry, about that amalgamation deal. I think I better run down to the factory and handle it personally. Yes. No. I don’t think 3 million will swing it. We better have Rogers from Seattle meet us there. OK. Call you back later.”

He looks up at the visitor and says, “Good morning, how may I help you?” And the prospective client says, “You can’t help me at all. I’m just here to hook up your phone.”

We tend to like to put our best foot forward so others will think that we are really busier, or better than we really are. We all try to impress people and in the process have to be a little dishonest in our attempts to impress. Someday we will need more than just our wits to impress the almighty God. We will all stand before Him and have to give an account for our lives.

“For the Word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart. Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account.”

(Hebrews 4:12-13) This passage has always caught my attention. We cannot fool God.

We cannot present ourselves different than we really are when we stand before Him someday.

When I look at those verses I think that there is no way then for me to make it to heaven. There is good news though in the very next verse. Hebrews tells us that we have a great high priest… We have someone who can help us to approach God in the right manner. That someone is Jesus Christ.

If we confess our sins and admit that we are bad, instead of trying to present a false image, then God will forgive us and allow us an advocate or lawyer; who is Jesus Christ.

We find this in I John the first two chapters.

I hope you and your family have a great time of thanksgiving together. During this holiday season, be real with the ones you love. When you really love others you share your life with them instead of just giving a positive, false image. You might not share every negative detail or sin, but try not to paint too lovely of a picture. Maybe your family with be thankful that you finally took your mask off.

By Pastor Dr. Andy Spencer

Dr. Andy Spencer is the Senior Minister of First Church of Christ on Ledbetter Road in Xenia and guest columnist.

