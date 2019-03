“Moreover it is required in stewards that a man be found faithful.” (1 Corinthians 4:2)

Before Donald Trump was president of the United States, he was host of The Apprentice, a popular television show on NBC where participants compete for the top prize of becoming Trump’s apprentice. One-by-one the contestants went to the boardroom and was grilled based on their performance resulting in, all but one, hearing the now famous line by Trump, “You’re fired!” The one who remains gets the top prize.

Many look at God like a version of Donald Trump – one who sits up in heaven looking down on people waiting for the next one to fall so He can point out their deficiencies. It is a view of God that has been seared in many minds for centuries.

The Bible teaches there will be a Day of Judgment where each person will stand before God at the end of their lives to give an account of their short time on planet Earth. However, what is often missed in this view is God truly loves us and has extended a great amount of patience. He also sincerely wants us to make the right choices in this life and He gives us the Bible and His Spirit to help us.

Think of the Bible and God’s Spirit like a compass we have to help us find our way out of a deep, deep forest. This little instrument helps us know which way to go to find our way to a better place. We must trust the compass, thereby trusting the one who made the compass. In the same way, we must trust the Bible and His Holy Spirit to direct us to do the things He desires.

In 1 Corinthians 4:2 the Bible says, “Moreover it is required in stewards that a man be found faithful.” A steward is someone who has been tasked with the role of taking care of something that belongs to another. The Bible also teaches that everything in the world belongs to God (Psalms 24:1). Taking these two passages, along with many others, helps us to see that one of our primary roles is to steward or take care of God’s things and to do what He tells us to do with what belongs to Him.

For example, you may be a teacher. God has entrusted you with knowledge, a classroom, supplies and students. The only requirement God gives you as a teacher is for you to be faithful (1 Corinthians 4:2). As you talk with God through prayer, study the Bible for His wisdom and trust Him to love and use you in students’ lives, He will measure your “success” based on whether you were faithful or not. He won’t measure you on how many students you graduated or how many students successfully excelled on the standardized tests – as necessary as these may be. God’s measurements are very different.

Whether you are an insurance adjuster, a rescue worker, a homemaker, or the mayor, God’s definition of measuring up is the same – are you faithful to do what He told you to do with what He entrusted you to use? He’s on your side. Trust Him and see Him work in your life.

By William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia can be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.

