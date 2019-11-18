Area Religion Digest

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

of Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Here are activities for Sunday, November 17.

9:15 AM: “Building Your Own Theology” Discussion Group

10:30: “Be Prepared” Arranging and paying for a funeral can be daunting but with the right knowledge, planning and preparation, you can eliminate some of the stress and maybe some of the expenses. Two individuals from the “Funeral Consumers Alliance of Central Ohio,” Phyliss Byard and Dennis Rankin, will help provide some of that knowledge to plan for funerals and other end-of-life situations.

11: 45: Stay for refreshments and socialization.

First United celebrating 172 years

St. Andrew UMC to hold holiday bazaar

BEAVERCREEK — St. Andrew United Methodist Chuch will hold its annual holiday bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be holiday crafts, jewelry and clothing, children’s clothes and toys, CDs, books, sweet treats, cookies, attic treasures, and pictures with Santa. Lunch will be availale with homemade pies. St. Andrew UMC is located at 350 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. For more informaton call 426-6491.

St. Luke to host Christmas Bazaar

BEAVERCREEK — The annual St Luke Christmas Bazaar takes place on Saturday November 23, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm & Sunday November 24, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at St Luke School, 1442 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. Admission is free and features homemade baked goods, the return of the homemade candy booth, handcrafted goods, holiday decorations, used books, CD’s, DVD’s, puzzles and games. The bazaar includes music, entertainment, delicious food and of course Santa Claus.

Beavercreek Christian Church to hold Holiday Bazaar

BEAVERCREEK — BCC will hold it’s one-of-a-kind, amazing Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 7 from 10-4. There will be over 40 vendors with unique craft items, a book nook, and gift baskets with a Christmas quilt for raffle. Our cafe will have delicious food and live music. Your children will have fun doing a free craft and visiting Santa and his elves while you shop and enjoy the wide variety of hand-made items. This is not your typical bazaar! Bring the whole family and spend a few hours enjoying the holiday spirit in our fun, festive and interactive atmosphere. Beavercreek Christian Church is located at 3009 Shakertown Rd. For more information call the office at 429-0541.

Clothing Closet

XENIA — Christ Episcopal Church has a free clothing and miscellaneous item giveaway every Tuesday (unless Xenia Community Schools are closed due to weather). The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 68 E. Church Street. Prayer requests are accepted.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. The Family Closet accepts donations but officials ask that items are not stained or ripped and do not come from homes in which cats or smoking was present due to allergies.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

