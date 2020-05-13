A rich man and Heaven

“Jesus looked around and said to his disciples, ‘How hard it is for the rich to enter the kingdom of God. ’” (Matthew 19:23)

Life is full of difficulties. They stand in the way of reaching our goals. They continually frustrate us. Our God is frustrated by one difficulty that continually gets in the way of our receiving eternal life. Jesus says that it is truly difficult for a rich person to trust God completely. As we live in this world, we obtain riches and may count them as precious to us. We may believe that acquiring them is somehow an affirmation of our being. We are successful and we are tempted to put our trust in them rather than our God. Jesus points out that for us to place our riches in God’s hands is indeed difficult.

Many of us are probably saying, “Well, this doesn’t apply to me. I’m not that rich.” Maybe not, but there are things that can get between us and God. We must always seek God first and these other things of life will fall into place. Let us not ever place our things, riches, above the preciousness of our God, in Jesus Christ. Jesus is the most precious Treasure. He is richer that silver or gold. His presence in our life gives us a life worth living and an eternity with Him. Alleluia.

Heavenly Father, open our eyes to anything that might be getting in between us and You. Stir up Your Spirit within us to put those items in their place. May You always reign supreme over every aspect of our life. We desire nothing to come before You or to detract from Your presence in our life now or for eternity.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

