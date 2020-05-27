Discover your unique design

“The heart of a man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” (Proverbs 16:9)

As a young boy, he began drawing pictures. Every chance he got, he drew and he drew and he drew. School was not very interesting to him. But drawing — that was extremely interesting to this young man.

His father had a sizable paper route most of the family was involved in and he expected his son to be dedicated to it. His son worked hard and had some success. However, whenever he had an opportunity, he always went back to drawing. It was the joy and love of his life.

Many people in his community recognized his talent and even paid him, as a young man, for his drawings. This encouraged him all the more to continue to draw, draw, and draw some more.

As he moved into high school, his skill improved. Oh, he would do other jobs here and there but his dream was always to be a cartoonist. He even sent his work away to newspapers and companies but never had anyone take him seriously.

The one person he truly wanted to encourage him in this was his father. However, he did not see any success in it. His father had never made it big with his own work and he wanted more for his son. His father wanted his son to be what he was not.

You know the rest of this man’s story. Walt Disney went on to be one of the most recognized men in the world. His name is synonymous with entertainment. Even decades after his death, “Disney” is a name almost everyone in the United States recognizes and certainly a large part of the world.

God has created in each one of us His unique design. He has given you and me a personality, interests, skills and abilities that are waiting to be explored. However, we rarely take the time and energy to stop and evaluate what His plan is for our lives.

We do not need to have the worldly success of a Walt Disney to accomplish great things for God. The goal for every Christ-follower is to find out what God wants us to do and then do it with all our heart and strength!

If you want to discover your unique design, ask us about Career Direct. This online tool assesses a person’s personality, vocational interests, skills and abilities and workplace values. It combines it into one report and a well-trained consultant will take time to go through it with you to help you discover God’s unique design and if you are in a good job fit.

Career Direct is also excellent for older high school students (16 and up) to help narrow a college major as well as those already in college who want to be sure the direction they are going fits them best. An adult is required to sit in on the consultation with the young person. It is an encouraging experience for all involved as you may help shepherd a young person into his or her future.

For more information on Career Direct, visit us at www.onemaster.org.

William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at OneMaster.org.

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at OneMaster.org.