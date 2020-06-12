I wonder how it will be
When this is done for good
Will people be more friendly
Than they normally would?
I think we’ll be more grateful
For a walk with a friend
Or sitting in a coffee shop
Drinking a favorite blend.
We’ll go to school more gladly
We won’t groan so much, you see
Because it was through this that we realized
School is actually a nice place to be.
We’ll hug our friends a little tighter
Say “I love you” a bit more
We’ll be thankful for the little things
Like short lines at the grocery store.
We’ll thank our nurses and doctors
And regular employees too
We might just be a little bit kinder
In everything we do.
But it isn’t just the outside things
That we learn to be thankful for
‘Cause in these moments of being inside
We learn a whole lot more.
We learn how to check up on a friend
Who may have lost their smile
Our conversations are intentional
Even with those we haven’t talked to in a while.
We learn how to be present
How to live just here and now
To trust the Lord with the future
And let off the wheel somehow.
We now have time to do so much
That we never had time to do
We can read or color or make a craft
Or play a game of Clue.
We can sing songs, play a game
Or write a letter or two or three
We could paint the house or clean the car
Or go outside and climb a tree.
We can bake cookies or dance around
Or send some encouraging words
We can practice our sport or learn a new skill
Or sit outdoors and hear the birds.
Our lives are just going so fast
That we really don’t slow down
So maybe this is an opportunity
To just stop and look around.
We can be more thankful
For things that we once had
The things that we took for granted
But now that they’re gone, we’re sad.
We can take life a bit slower
Being grateful for each day
That we are healthy and well and alive
And don’t have to stay away.
We can be more grateful
For the things we did inside
For the time spent with family
And for all the new things we tried.
It can be hard in the moment
Believe me, I know it’s true
But maybe one day we’ll look back on this
And be thankful for how we grew.
Gracie Northington attends Clark State Community College in Beavercreek. She is the daughter of William “Carey” Northington, a regular religion columnist for Greene County News.