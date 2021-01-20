Responding to a job loss

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the LORD our God.” (Psalm 20:7)

Losing a job is devastating for an individual and his or her family. Statistics show that most people are not financially prepared for a job loss. Are you prepared for such a change?

As followers of Jesus Christ, whether we have a place of employment or not, we should respond to work in three ways.

First, be thankful. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, “Give thanks in all circumstances.” Expressing gratefulness to God for your current situation is healing. If you have a job, give thanks for your work. It may not be exactly how you would design it, but it is providing you an income and God can use you there to share His love with others. If you do not currently have work, demonstrate thanksgiving as an act of faith. Make a list, share with your spouse or a friend, or express to the Lord all the reasons in your life you are thankful.

Second, act according to sound biblical financial practice. If you currently are in work, cut expenses and sell things to bring emergency savings up to 3-6 months of living expenses. This may take several months or even years. However, if you one day find yourself out of a job, you will be glad you took these difficult steps. If you currently find yourself unemployed, move to a crisis budget. Cut as many unnecessary expenses as possible so that you are living only on what is absolutely necessary. If you are married, sit down with your spouse and prayerfully and lovingly go through your expenses together, deciding the best expenses to adjust.

Third, understand that you can trust God. King David, whom God said was a man after His own heart, knew this very well when he said, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the LORD our God” (Psalm 20:7). Horses and chariots were the war machines of David’s day. Strong nations would use the massive numbers to terrify their weaker enemies.

David acknowledged the strength and intimidation of chariots and horses. However, he led His people to place even greater hope and trust in their great God. David’s unwavering faith in the Creator over the very things He created was a lighthouse for the people he led to look to in their time of need.

What are your “chariots and horses”? What tangible things of this earth are you trusting in over the One who made them? Is it your job? Is it your experience? Is it your skill? Is it the government? What is it? Go before the Lord and share it with Him. He already knows it. Then confess this lack of trust as sin and receive the forgiveness that He is so ready to give you. Now walk in faith and victory like David. Trust in the name of the Lord our God!

William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at OneMaster.org.

