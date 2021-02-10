He came from God

“Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God;” (John 13:3)

Speculation as to when Jesus knew He was the Son of God is irrelevant. It is clear He knows who He is at this point. John in his gospel wants to make clear to everyone that there was no doubt as to Who Jesus was in His own mind. God, the Father, had given Him all power as witnessed by many during His three years of ministry. All the signs and wonders He performed testified to Him being the Son of God and Savior of humankind.

It is important, when following a leader, to have confidence in that person. We have confidence in following Jesus because He was confident in Himself. He knew He had come from the presence of God the Father and that He would be returning to Him. He didn’t boast in this but simply knew the reality of it and was not too proud to serve the Father. In fact, He even washed the feet of the disciples as a servant, symbolic of the washing that would take place on the Cross for our sins.

Heavenly Father, Your Son came to us as a humble Servant. He lived to serve You and save us. His coming to earth was for us. Thank You for the gift of Your Son. It is wonderful to behold Him in His glory as Servant and Savior of all.

In His name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

