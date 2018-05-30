LDS seminary students graduate

HUBER HEIGHTS — Seminary graduation exercises were held for 16 Miami Valley seniors May 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Huber Heights.

More than 100 students attended with their families as they received certificates of attendance or completion for the course of study which was the Book of Mormon.

This year the graduates include: Mark Hastriter, Eli Haun, Megan Henry and Sarah Pack from Beavercreek, Gage Dempster, Maryann Wahl and Liliana Yogason from Bellefontaine, Hannah Campbell from Fairborn, Elijah Brown and Stephanie Tullis from Huber Heights, Timothy Alvarez and Logan Trzeciak from Piqua, Samuel Eades and Levi Gardner from Springfield, and Nathan Bain and Sarah Moulton from Xenia.

Mark Skouson, counselor in the Dayton Ohio East Stake presidency, addressed the students.

Stephanie Tullis, a senior from Huber Heights, spoke on how studying the Book of Mormon has helped her grow spiritually.

Mark Hastriter, a senior from Beavercreek, shared how to apply or liken the scriptures in the Book of Mormon to our lives.

Hannah Campbell, a senior from Fairborn, talked about how attending seminary this year has improved her life.

The seminary program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints allows high school students to study the Old Testament, New Testament, Book of Mormon and Church History over the four-year course. This year the classes were taught by 11 volunteers from congregations throughout the Miami Valley. Seminary is open to all high school students interested in studying scripture. Contact Peter Stoddard at 801-698-4897 for more information.