Devotional: Lightening the burden

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)

Do we think that following Jesus takes no effort? If so, we are wrong. Jesus may say it is easy but there are still burdens. Why are the burdens light? Are they different from other’s burdens? Are we exempt from the difficulties of life because we are followers of Jesus? No. Our burdens are light because Jesus helps us carry them. In fact, He carries the majority of our load and with that our life is eased of its strain. Jesus’ coming to us brings the relief for living that we all desire.

What can we do to have our burdens lightened? Certainly, if we are honest, this is our desire. We can fall into our God’s mercy through Jesus. His yoke is really His arms encompassing us with His love and care. That love and care will also lead us in the purpose He has for our life and thus, in that very fact, lighten our burden of finding meaning. Life without meaning is a terrible burden. When Jesus brings meaning and purpose to our life, we find that joy and peace that passes understanding amidst the difficulties of life. We can go on because of Jesus. We do go on because of Jesus.

Heavenly Father, You have blessed us with Your Son and Spirit. You continue to lift us up and help us carry on through life. Life with You guiding us is a joy. Life without You is really scary. Have mercy upon us and bring us to the meaning and purpose You have for us. Manifest Your gift of life to us for Your glory. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

