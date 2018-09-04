Submitted photos

Beavercreek’s Maurice Wilson (left) and Xenia’s Peyton Bartley were named the Backyard Battle’s Special Teams Players of the Game, and presented their awards by Beavercreek Kiwanis Club President Gene Taylor, Aug. 24 at Beavercreek High.

Beavercreek cheerleaders Mackenzie Drake and Morgan Callahan (left), Beavercreek City Councilman Ryan Rushing (center) and Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone (right) were on hand Aug. 24, the Backyard Battle’s Scout Players of the Week were Colton Hunker for Beavercreek and Xenia’s Hasain Akinyele.

Beavercreek’s Nick Brown (left) and Xenia’s Sincere Wells received their Offensive Players of the Game awards from Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays, Aug. 24 at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium in Beavercreek.

After Friday’s Aug. 24 Backyard Battle high school football game, won by Xenia 41-14 over host Beavercreek, the game’s Walter G Sellers Memorial Leadership Award winners were: Beavercreek’s Maurice Wilson and Connor Tinch, joined by Beavercreek City Councilman Ryan Rushing; and Xenia players Nick Willis and Sam Lockwood.

The Backyard Battle’s Defensive Players of the Game — Beavercreek’s Seth Owens (left) and Xenia’s Nick Willis — stand with their awards alongside Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone (center left) and Beavercreek Kiwanis President Gene Taylor, Aug. 24 at Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek.