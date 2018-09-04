Sports Digest

Neuse on Luther College team

DECORAH, Iowa – Bryce Neuse, a 2018 graduate of Beavercreek High School is a freshman on the Luther College football team. Neuse is listed as a safety.

Luther’s head coach is Caleb Padilla, who begins his first year at the helm of the program. The Norse have been picked to finish fifth in the American Rivers Conference. Last year, Luther posted an overall record of 6-4, its first winning season since 2005. Neuse is the son of Micah and Kara Neuse of Beavercreek.

Carroll defeats Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High defeated Stebbins, 49-13, in the opening game of the football season for both teams Thursday night, Aug. 23. The Patriots will play at Beavercreek for their next regular season game on Friday Aug. 31. Stebbins (0-1) heads to Greenville next week.

WSU loses at W. Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Wright State University women’s soccer team stayed on the road Aug. 26 dropping a non-conference game at Western Michigan 2-0. The Raiders head to Tennessee 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 before coming home to host Indiana State Sunday, Sept. 2.

Wounded Warrior Day at Milano’s

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants, Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website www.milanossubs.com and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Basketball league signups continue

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Eagles, Patriots on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

