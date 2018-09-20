Sports Digest

Arnold leads Carroll at Friendship

CEDARVILLE — Grant Arnold ran second overall and Kevin Agnew seventh to help Carroll finish ninth in the boys Division I high school portion of the Cedarville Friendship Invitational, Sept. 15, on the Cedarville University campus.

The race featured 27 teams. Arnold ran 16:22.9 and Agnew 16:42.1 to lead the Patriots, who had 249 total points.

Carroll’s girls ran sixth in the D-II/III race with 242 points.

Trinity Raber (22:23.3) was 19th overall (16th for scoring) and Rhianna Thomas (22:28.4) 22nd overall (19th for scoring) to lead Carroll. Cedarville’s girls (472) were 18th, led by Sammi Bigham (24:27.5) 82nd overall (74th for scoring).

Springfield Shawnee (128) won the girls race.

Beavercreek boys win again

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek boys high school soccer team continued its hot streak, beating Westerville North, 4-0, Sept. 15. Phillip Wynn scored two goals, while Hunter Jackson and Ryan Wightman each had one. Wightman, Gavyn Coots and Caleb Russell had assists for the 8-1 Beavers, who have won three straight by a combined score of 15-3.

Carroll tops Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Carroll gave Bellbrook its first loss in girls high school soccer Sept. 15, winning, 2-1. Hailee Adams scored for the 7-1-1 Golden Eagles. Jillian Roberts and Ava Lickliter scored for Carroll, 2-3-2.

‘Creek Hockey hosting golf scramble

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hostin gthe third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., at Wright Patterson AFB.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. Golf and dinner is $75, golf only is $55, dinner only $25. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

Beavercreek top rated in area

XENIA — After spending a week behind rival Centerville, the Beavercreek boys high school soccer team reclaimed the top spot in the Miami Valley Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association area poll with 84 points. The defending Division I state champs are three points ahead of the Elks. Carroll is third, three points behind Centerville.

Belbrook is No. 5 in the D-II poll, while Yellow Springs (third) and Greeneview (sixth) are ranked in D-III.

Beavercreek’s girls are a unanimous No. 1 in the D-I poll with 100 points, 10 ahead of Springboro. Bellbrook’s girls are second in D-II, while Carroll is fifth. Greeneview is ninth in D-III.

Beavers top Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — Phillip Wynn had two goals and an assist to lead Beavercreek to a 9-2 win over Springfield in high school boys soccer Sept. 13. Other goals came from Gavyn Coots, Ryan Wightman, Vaughn Ernst, Mark Rzecznik, Alexander Ward, Caleb Russell, and Destiny Ezeliora.

Assists came from Christopher Borges, Coots, Wightman, Ernst, Ward, Russell and Ezeliora. The Beavers are 7-1-0 overall and 5-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference National East. They host Westerville North at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

WSU posts win

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Jumping its record to 8-3, the Wright State University volleyball team pulled out a 3-2 win over Cornell Sept. 15 in the second day of the Crusader Classic by scores of 25-11, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10. WSU is now 8-3.

Double-figure kill days by Alannah Lemming and Celia Powers with 14 each plus Teddie Sauer with 11 paced the attack as Lainey Stephenson pinned 43 assists with 14 digs. Jenna Story ended with 22 digs, and Taylor Gibson posted four service aces of the 11 total by the Raiders.

WSU finishes strong

CEDARVILLE — The Wright State University women’s cross country team continued the success off their strong performance at the Queen City Invitational, finishing second out of 16 competing teams at the Friendship Invitational hosted by Cedarville University, Sept. 15. The men’s team placed sixth, which included two top-20 times in the 8k distance.

At the 5k distance, junior Shelby Nolan placed fourth with a time of 18:40.8, just behind junior Victoria Angelopoulos who placed fifth with a time of 19:10.6.

Raider Cross Country will be back in action 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 when they travel to Akron.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.