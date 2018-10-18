Area high school football teams still in playoff chase

GREENE COUNTY — According to the JoeEitel.com high school computer prognostication website, three Greene County area teams remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in their respective divisions. Greeneview, Bellbrook and Carroll are still alive as the 10-game 2018 high school football season heads to week nine.

GREENEVIEW 58, CEDARVILLE 8

BELLBROOK 56, BROOKVILLE 28

CARROLL 33, ROGER BACON 21: After trailing, 21-20 at halftime, Carroll scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to claim the Oct. 12 win.

Carroll’s postseason playoff hopes remain alive. JoeEitel.com lists Carroll 11th among the 15 area high school teams still in contention in Division III, Region 12.

Patriots quarterback Trent Fox competed 13 of 20 passes for 201 yards and touchdown passes to Will Severt, Sam Severt and Jon LaJeunesse. Fred Butts (102 yards on 14 carries) and Fox also scored rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots (5-3) head south to take on Purcell Marian (4-4) next at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

SPRINGFIELD 21, BEAVERCREEK 14: Springfield held a 14-0 advantage at halftime and never trailed.

Beavers quarterback Nicholas Brown threw for 122 yards, including a touchdown pass to Sabastian Rendon. Justin Nipper scored the other Beavercreek TD on a 5-yard run.

According to JoeEitel.com Beavercreek (1-7) is mathematically eliminated from the postseason with Friday’s home loss to Springfield. The Beavers are at Miamisburg (6-2) for their next game, a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 contest. They’ll then close out their 2018 campaign with a home game Oct. 26 against winless Centerville.

XENIA 63, WEST CARROLLTON 27

SPRINGBORO 37, FAIRBORN 0

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, ext. 2123.

