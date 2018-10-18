Elks rally past Beavers

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls volleyball team fell to the Centerville Elks, and watched the GWOC National East Division crown slip through their fingers. Beavercreek lost the match by a score of 25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 18-25, 14-16 on Oct 10.

“These kind of losses suck,” Beavercreek coach Tim Green said. “There isn’t any other way to say it.”

After winning the first two sets, Beavercreek looked to be in control, but they were unable to close out the match. The team struggled through the third and fourth sets and lost all their momentum. Centerville started to dominate the floor despite being down early.

“They started getting the better of us on their serve and serve-receiving,” Green said.

The Elks (15-5 overall, 11-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East division, looked like they were going to run away with the final set as well when they went on a 7-1 run to start the game, but the Beavers came storming back to take the lead. The Beavers (16-6, 9-3 GWOC East) ended up holding a 14-13 lead, needing just one point to win the set.

“Our mindset is to compete each point and let the scoreboard take care of itself,” Green added. “I’m not surprised by how we responded in the set.”

While the set was competitively played, the Elks were able to get the final three points to win it.

Junior Scottee Johnson led Centerville with 12 kills.

Beavercreek sophomore Anna Shoemaker paced the Beavers with 19 kills.

With the loss, the Beavers now turn their focus to the postseason with a new focus.

“Our goal now is to make the districts,” Green said. “We’ve got to rebound and not let this result affect the future.”

Green expressed confidence the team would turn things around in practice and be ready for their next game. He said leadership was the key to moving on from a tough loss and said getting refocused is important.

“We have a great senior class with good leadership,” Green said. “I’m not worried about it at all.”

Beavercreek, the No. 3 seed in the Division I Dayton 1 bracket which will be contested at Butler High School in Vandalia, will play its first postseason game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct 20 against either Butler or Fairmont.