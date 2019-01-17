Sports Digest

Beavers win over Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — Michael Donahue tossed nearly perfect games of 256 and 258 for a 514 two-game series, and Seth Koloski rolled a 401 series, to lead Beavercreek High’s boys bowling team to a 2,543 to 1,523 win over Springfield on Jan. 10. Single games were tossed by Scott Thompson (277), Brent Shroyer (224), Grant Reeve (206), Anthony Dorsten (180) and two substitute bowlers: Sub #2 (190) and Sub #1 (155). Dylan Johnson led Springfield with a 340 series.

Beavers edge Wildcats

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek girls varsity high school bowling team defeated Springfield by a 2,218 to 1,923 margin on Jan. 10. Paige Rockwell led the Beavers with a 240-181 — 421 series, Jenna Morgan rolled a 380 series, and Jacqueline Jones had a 327. Single games were rolled by Megan McHone (208), Kera Michaels (194), Sub #1 (166) and Josselyn Terpenning (161). Ashley Falke was Springfield’s top bowler with a 366 series.

Beavers beat the ‘Bolts

CLAYTON — Taylor Steinbrunner scored 17 points and Alyssa Hall finished with 10 as visiting Beavercreek defeated Northmont, 51-40, in a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls high school basketball game, Jan. 9. The Beavers are now 7-6 overall, 4-3 in the GWOC East. Northmont falls to 6-7, 2-5 GWOC West.

Carroll wins at Alter

KETTERING — Carroll High’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-4 first-quarter lead and eventually claimed a 43-32 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North win over Alter, Jan. 9. Julia Keller led the Patriots with 18 points, seven blocked shots and eight rebounds. Elisabeth Bush was the other Carroll player in double-figure scoring. She finished with 11 points. Carroll is now 13-0 overall, 6-0 in the GCLC North.

Beavercreek falls to CJ

DAYTON — James Hymes led Beavercreek with 13 points, Chris Horbert finished with 10 points and Isaiah Moore added nine in Tuesday’s Jan. 8 loss to host Chaminade Julienne, 61-48, in boys high school basketball. Beavercreek (3-7 overall, 1-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference East) will host Northmont at 7:30 p.m Friday, Jan. 11 next.

Carroll upends Fenwick

RIVERSIDE — Michael Gaubeaux rolled a match-high 214-213 — 427 series and the Carroll High School boys varsity bowling team rolled to a 2,489 to 2,339 win over Fenwick on Jan. 8. Other top Patriots series were rolled by Jackson Mitchell (364), Tristan Moan (352), Jeffery Klepacz (351) and Brandon Wagoner (331). Carroll (4-2, 4-2 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North) hosts Badin at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at Poelking Wilmington.

Patriots win over Falcons

RIVERSIDE — Madison Wiley rolled a 168-157 — 325 series to lead Carroll High’s girls bowling team to a 1,809 to 1,541 win over Fenwick on Jan. 8. Heather Thomas rolled a 286 series, Kaylee Stemmer tossed a 282, with single-game contributions from Rebecca Jobe, Lindsey Shaffer, Abby Minc and Olivia Ciesko in the team’s first win. Carroll (1-3, 1-3 GCLC North) hosts Badin at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at Poelking Wilmington.

Jump Start hoops

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

