Sports Digest

Patriots topple Tecumseh

RIVERSIDE — Host Carroll outscored Tecumseh 19-9 in the second quarter of play, then outscored the Arrows 20-11 in the third, in a 72-49 boys high school basketball game, held Jan. 27 at Carroll High. Matt Cogan led the Patriots with 12 points scored, while teammate Johnny Deep came off the bench to score 11, in the win.

Beavercreek falls in OT

VANDALIA — The host Butler Aviators outscored Beavercreek, 4-1, in overtime to claim a 58-55 win Jan. 25. Isaiah Moore, Adam Duvall and Yousef Saleh each scored eight points, while Brandon Zink, Brayden Walther and Mali Harris-Strayhorn each added seven, for Beavercreek (5-10, 2-6 GWOC East).

Carroll passes Franklin

RIVERSIDE — Four Carroll boys bowlers rolled 300 series to lead the Patriots to a 2,380 to 2,200 boys high school win over Franklin, Jan. 23. Michael Gaubeaux led the Patriots with a 161-222 — 383 series. Ethan Moyer (344), Jeffery Klepacz (340) and Jackson Mitchell (331) also rolled 300-plus series, with Brandon Wagner and Tristan Moan tossing single games of 157 and 139 respectively.

Wildcats nip Patriots

RIVERSIDE — Carroll came up 47 pins shy in a 1,986 to 1,939 loss, Jan. 23, to Franklin in girls high school bowling. Madison Wiley was the top scorer for Carroll (3-5, 3-4 Greater Catholic League Coed North) with her 153-156 — 309 series. Kaylee Stemmer rolled a 267, Olivia Ciesko turned in a 257 and Substitution #1 tossed a 217 two-game series in the loss. Linsey Shaffer (169) and Rebecca Jobe (140) rolled single games for Carroll.

Patriots win over McClain

RIVERSIDE — Host Carroll got off to a good start in both halves — they led 12-5 to start the first; outscored McClain 11-7 to start the second — to earn a 66-55 home win Jan. 22 over the Tigers of McClain. Jaden Dahm led the Patriots with 18 points scored, Simon Jefferson was next with 16 points, Austin Schafer added 15 and Sam Severt finished with a dozen points in the Carroll win. Dahm and Jefferson also turned in 11 and 10 rebounds respectively.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Feb. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.