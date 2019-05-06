Pittman named ‘Creek boys basketball coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School Athletic Director Brad Pompos announced on Wednesday April 24 the school’s hiring of Beavercreek alum Steve Pittman as its new head boys varsity basketball coach.

In a posted Twitter message at 3:21 a.m. on Wednesday, the school said “The Beavercreek Athletic Dept. is pleased to announce the hiring of Creek Alum, Steve Pittman, as Beavercreek’s Varsity Boys Basketball Coach. Welcome Home Coach Pit!”

Pittman is a 1985 graduate of BHS and was an Honorable Mention All-American.

According to the school, he is a member of the BHS Athletic Hall of Fame. He played college basketball at the University of Dayton where he was a three-year starter and the team’s captain his senior year. Pittman graduated from UD with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

A long-time assistant coach for several Miami Valley area high schools throughout the 1990s, Pittman was the head coach at Dayton’s Ponitz Career Technology Center from 2016-2018, and most recently served as an assistant coach at Middletown High School last season.

Former coach Mark Hess stepped down after the 2018-‘19 boys varsity basketball season. Beavercreek finished with an 8-15 overall record last season. After a first-round bye, the 14th seeded Battlin’ Beavers lost a close battle with No. 5 seed Huber Heights Wayne, 53-49, in the second round of the Division I Dayton I sectional tournament.

Pittman https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/05/web1_StevePITTMAN_PS.jpg Pittman

H.S. All-American comes ‘home’

Staff Report.

Information provided by the Beavercreek High School Athletic Department.

Information provided by the Beavercreek High School Athletic Department.