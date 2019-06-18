Beavercreek strong at New Balance nationals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seven members of the Beavercreek High School track and field team competed in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor track and field meet June 14-16 on North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Belk Track, and placed among the top 20 runners in the nation in their respective categories.

Taylor Ewert defended her national title in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a meet-, school- and state-record time of 6 minutes, 33.61 seconds. She later finished second nationally in the girls championship division of the mile run in a school-record time of 4:48.01. Taylor won the girls 3,200-meter state championship title earlier this month.

The Beavercreek 3,200-meter relay team of Ewert, Juliann Williams, Abigail Hobbs and Jodie Pierce finished second in a time of 9:00.85, almost catching and passing the winners from New Jersey at the end.

Beavercreek’s Division I Ohio mile champion Riley Buchholz placed third in the national boys 1,600-meter final in a time of 4:13.88, out of a national field of 42 runners.

Other top-20 performances were turned in by: Williams in the Emerging Elite mile race (17th in 5:05.66); Pierce in the girls 800 (17th, 2:13.26); and Savannah Roark, 15th in a school-record time of 17:31.88 in the 5,000-meter run.

The Beavercreek team is coached by James Weckesser and Howard Russ.

Beavercreek High School runners (left to right) Taylor Ewert, Juliann Williams, Abigail Hobbs, Jodie Pierce and Savannah Roark and Riley Buchhholz (not shown) competed at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor track and field event, June 14-16 on North Carolina A&T University's Irwin Belk track in Greensboro, N.C.