Beavercreek strong at New Balance nationals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seven members of the Beavercreek High School track and field team competed in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor track and field meet June 14-16 on North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Belk Track, and placed among the top 20 runners in the nation in their respective categories.
Taylor Ewert defended her national title in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a meet-, school- and state-record time of 6 minutes, 33.61 seconds. She later finished second nationally in the girls championship division of the mile run in a school-record time of 4:48.01. Taylor won the girls 3,200-meter state championship title earlier this month.
The Beavercreek 3,200-meter relay team of Ewert, Juliann Williams, Abigail Hobbs and Jodie Pierce finished second in a time of 9:00.85, almost catching and passing the winners from New Jersey at the end.
Beavercreek’s Division I Ohio mile champion Riley Buchholz placed third in the national boys 1,600-meter final in a time of 4:13.88, out of a national field of 42 runners.
Other top-20 performances were turned in by: Williams in the Emerging Elite mile race (17th in 5:05.66); Pierce in the girls 800 (17th, 2:13.26); and Savannah Roark, 15th in a school-record time of 17:31.88 in the 5,000-meter run.
The Beavercreek team is coached by James Weckesser and Howard Russ.