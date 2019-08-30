Chards are canoeing champs again

FAIRPORT HARBOR — For the third consecutive year, the Beavercreek father-son duo of Mike and Dylan Chard have emerged as state canoeing champions.

The Chards turned in their best time ever to win the Men’s K-2 5-mile race, July 27, at the U.S. Canoe Association-sanctioned Ohio Canoeing, Kayaking and Paddleboard championships, held on the Grand River, with a winning time of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Mike Chard, 66, and his son Dylan, 22, had a previous record-best time of 1:33.58 when they initially won a state title back in 2017 in the K-2 5-mile recreation division.

Tough high-water conditions slowed the pair down in their repeat title win of 2018, when they won the Men’s Open k-2 5-mile event in a time of 1:35.52. The Chards were the lone Men’s Open K-2 5-mile entrant in the event for the past two years.

Days after the 2019 event, Dylan Chard was able to celebrate by having his photo taken with his football coaching idol, Ed Domsitz of the Kettering Alter high school football team.

According to event results, 51 competitors were competing on Grand Lake in 27 racing categories for the 2019 event. Courses were layed out for 5- and 10-mile distances, with each event starting and ending at Grand Lake Landing.

Mike and Dylan Chard of Beavercreek celebrate after winning the Men's Open K-2 5-mile title at the Ohio Canoeing, Kayaking and Paddleboarding Championships, July 27, in Fairport Harbor. Longtime Kettering Alter football coach Ed Domsitz poses for a photo with three-time canoeing state champions Dylan and Mike Chard, last month. The Men's Open K-2 5-mile state champion canoeing tandem of Mike and Dylan Chard paddle during the Ohio state championships, held July 27 in Fairport Harbor.