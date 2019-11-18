Sports Digest

Intensive officiating school offered

CINCINNATI — An OHSAA-approved 25-hour basketball officials training course is available for those who would like to officiate area basketball games this season. In its 27th year, the Southwest Ohio Basketball Officials School is hosting six days of training at six different locations throughout the Cincinnati area.

Cost is $125 per student – includes all instruction, books, materials, continental breakfast and lunch for all day session, testing fee, OHSAA permit fee and insurance package. Go to http://officials.myohsaa.org/Logon to pre-register. All registration is handled on line with payments by a Visa, Mastercard, or Discover.

For additional information contact Class Director, Jerry Fick, at (513) 563-2755 or by email – swdoc@fuse.net.

Schedule of Training dates (Students should attend all six sessions)

Monday, Nov. 18, from 6-9 p.m. at Sharonville Library, 10980 Thornview.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-9 p.m. at Green Township Library, 6525 Bridgetown Rd.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 5:30-9 p.m. at Madeira Library, 7200 Miami Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mid America Ballyard, Second Floor, 6960 Blue Rock Rd.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1-5 p.m. at North Central Library, 11109 Hamilton Ave.

Monday, Nov. 25, 4-8:30 p.m. at Reading Middle School, 810 E. Columbia Ave.

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering offseason clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Reds offering Holiday Gift Pack

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Holiday Gift Pack and 2020 Fan Club Memberships are on sale now at reds.com/Holiday and the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

This year’s Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ bobblehead and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40.

In the 2003 classic holiday movie “Elf”, Buddy the Elf™ (played by Will Ferrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his family.

Also for sale online and at Kenwood are 2020 memberships to the three official Fan Clubs of the Reds.

The Holiday Gift Pack and Fan Club Membership kits are available at:

• Kenwood Towne Centre: 7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (kiosk near Cheesecake Factory mall entrance)

• Online: reds.com/Holiday

• By phone: 513-765-7500

• Great American Ball Park: Administrative lobby (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Holiday Gift Packs and Fan Club Memberships also will be available at FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank on Dec. 6-7 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Visit Reds.com/Tickets for all 2020 ticketing plans and options.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

