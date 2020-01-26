Poised Patriots pummel CJ

RIVERSIDE — Playing with the poise, confidence and balance of a state-caliber girls basketball team, the Carroll Patriots grabbed a lead, extended it with a big third-quarter start, then rolled to a 64-46 win over Greater Catholic League Co-Ed foe Dayton Chaminade Julienne, Jan. 15 at Carroll High.

Carroll played in the Division II state championship game last season, and most of that squad is back. Perhaps it was that chemistry and confidence that helped the Patriots pull away in Wednesday night’s second quarter.

Chaminade Julienne’s Courtney Redd bombed a 3-pointer from the left side to pull the Eagles within three points, 18-21, with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.

The Pats responded with a Sarah Ochs bomb from the right, a pair of Julia Keller and an old-fashioned three-point play, a Jillian Roberts 3-pointer, and an Allie Stefanek score. Suddenly, Carroll was in command of the game with a 35-23 halftime lead.

Carroll then began the third with a 12-0 run for a convincing 47-23 lead, with 2:53 left in the quarter.

“Our shots were falling tonight, early and often,” Carroll coach Cecilia Grosselin said. “CJ does a great job of getting after you on defense, and they’re motivated to try and turn the ball over. And so we kinda came into the game thinking that we had to protect the ball, get our shot off and just keep our composure.

“We’re really lucky that, on any given night, any of our five starters can be our high scorer. Just depending on who we play, and what they throw at us defensively, they can each shine on any given night. They’re all valuable, and they all bring their strengths to the team.”

On this night, it was Megan Leraas who led the Patriots in scoring. She scored a game-high 23 points, and 12 of those points came off three-point shots. Julia Keller finished with 15 points, and Sarah Ochs was also in double figures with 12 points.

Keller entered the game third in the GCLC in scoring with a 13.5-point average. Leraas is currently seventh in the league with a 10.4-point average and Ochs is 10th in the GCLS at 9.4 points per game.

Redd and Eagles teammate Eve Monaghan led CJ with 11 points scored apiece. Monaghan entered the game ranked 11th in the league in scoring with 9.3 points per contest. Eagles coach Randy Duff couldn’t be reached for comment after the game.

CJ (10-6, 6-5 GCLC) will participate in the Columbus Hartley Invitational tournament at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, where they’ll play Akron Hoban.

Carroll has its own special game on Saturday. The Patriots will face neighboring foe Beavercreek at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the annual Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball showcase event at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena. It’s the only girls basketball contest of the four-day event.

“The girls are excited to play there. We were supposed to play last year, but there was snow and Minster wasn’t able to make it down. So this will be the first time for them to experience it, and they’re definitely excited,” Grosselin said.

Tickets for the game are good for the entire day’s action at Flyin’ To The Hoop, and should be available at the Carroll and Beavercreek Athletic offices.

Carroll’s Julia Keller snags an offensive rebound during the first half of Wednesday’s girls high school basketball game against visiting Dayton Chaminade Julienne. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/01/web1_KellerRebound_PS.jpg Carroll’s Julia Keller snags an offensive rebound during the first half of Wednesday’s girls high school basketball game against visiting Dayton Chaminade Julienne. John Bombatch | Greene County News Megan Leraas of Carroll (25) scored a game-high 23 points in the Patriots’ home win Jan. 15 over Chaminade Julienne. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/01/web1_LeraasThree_PS.jpg Megan Leraas of Carroll (25) scored a game-high 23 points in the Patriots’ home win Jan. 15 over Chaminade Julienne. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Carroll outscores Eagles 33-14 in second, third quarters

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123