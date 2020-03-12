11 wrestlers headed to state

GREENE COUNTY — Eleven area high school wrestlers representing four Greene County area high schools will be in Columbus this week for the state individual wrestling championships, March 13-15 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

Five local wrestlers in Division I, and six from Division III, will be on hand.

Legacy Christian, coached by Tim Begley, leads the way with five Knights wrestlers on their way to OSU. Each of them is either a freshman or a sophomore in school. Legacy boasts three Troy DIII district champions among its group: Sophomore Matt Ellis (113 pounds); Gavin Brown (138); and Nick Alvarez (145) each claimed district titles. Freshman Boede Campbell (120) and sophomore Camron Lacure (126) each placed third at districts in their respective weight classes.

Greeneview freshman Ashtan Hendricks placed fourth at the D-III Troy district tournament to advance at 106 pounds. Hendricks is coached by Mark Matt.

There were no Division II wrestlers from the Greene County area to advance.

In Division I, Beavercreek veteran coach Gary Wise is taking four wrestlers to the state tourney, including an undefeated district champ. Beaver senior Gavin Bell claimed a district title at the Kettering tournament. Bell now has an unblemished record of 44-0.

Other Battlin’ Beavers to advance are freshmen Logan Besecker (113) and Tyler Hicks (195), and senior Kyah Patrick (120).

Xenia 132-pound senior Desmond Diggs placed third in Kettering to advance as well. Diggs is coached by Sean Schooley.

The Schottenstein Center ticket office opens at 8 a.m. Friday, March 13 with the first session of championship preliminary round action scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Visit ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling for more details.