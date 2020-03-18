In front of a sparse crowd, Carroll senior guard Allie Stefanek shoots during pre-game warmups, March 12 at St. John Arena.

Members of the Dresden Tri-Valley girls high school basketball team took time to shoot some shots on the St. John Arena floor, moments before heading home. Tri-Valley was to face Napoleon in Thursday’s second D-II state semifinal contest, but OHSAA officials indefinitely suspended tournament play due to coronavirus concerns, March 12, in Columbus.

Ohio State University’s St. John Arena stands nearly empty moments after Thursday’s Division II girls high school state semifinals basketball game was suspended indefinitely in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. John Arena scoreboard shows the time when the Carroll-Beloit West Branch pregame warmups ended, prior to Thursday’s Division II state semifinal basketball game in Columbus. The game was indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus concerns by the OHSAA.

Carroll senior Julia Keller puts up a jump shot from three-point range. Less than two minutes later, the scheduled Division II state semifinal game between the Patriots and Beloit West Branch was suspended indefinitely by OHSAA officials due to health concerns related to the coronavirus, March 12 in Columbus.

A public hand sanitizer dispenser is seen just outside the press conference room where OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass addressed the media about the organization’s indefinite postponement of all Ohio high school postseason events due to the coronavirus, March 12 at St. John Arena in Columbus.

Carroll sophomore standout Sarah Ochs shots from close range as her teammates prepare to head into the locker room, moments before Thursday’s Division II girls high school state semifinal basketball game was suspended indefinitely by the OHSAA due to coronavirus concerns, March 12 in Columbus.

Yellow stars were affixed to Ohio State University’s St. John Arena center court by the OHSAA in recognition of all 16 Ohio regional finalists in girls high school basketball. The star representing Carroll is the second from the bottom left.