Beavercreek announces student athlete signings

GREENE COUNTY — Beavercreek High School announced 14 student National Letter of Intent signings that were officially done April 15.

In accordance with coronavirus safeguards, Beavercreek’s student athlete signings were celebrated remotely via Twitter.

The Beavercreek signings were by Youseh Saleh (Basketball, Sinclair Community College); Nick Brown (football, Wittenberg University); Brendan Freisthler (football, Mount Union University); Mali Harris-Strayhorn (football, Mount Union University); Cole Gutterman (ice hockey, University of Kentucky); Drew Vaughn (soccer, Anderson University); Heidi Orloff (soccer, Wright State University); Megan Schmidt (soccer, University of Rio Grande); Mariah Crawford (softball, Clark State Community College); Jason Allen (swimming, University of Cincinnati); Mason Kennedy (swimmming, State University of New York at New Paltz); Kaitlyn Bacik (swimming, University of Kentucky); Alannah Browning (track and field, Wittenberg University); and Calli Hess (track and field, Wright State University).

Send your student athlete’s signing ceremony information to sports@xeniagazette.com.

