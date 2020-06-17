Cedarville wins Presidential Award

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University is the recipient of the 2019-20 NCCAA Presidential Award for Division-I.

It’s the fifth time the Yellow Jackets have won the association’s all-sports award and its first in 11 years.

Points are earned based on a team’s finish in the NCCAA Championship. Cedarville totaled 66 points and was followed by runner-up Grace (57) and two-time defending champion Campbellsville (46).

The Yellow Jackets won championships in men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, while the men’s golf team placed fifth. Cedarville had the most championships and points of any D-I or D-II school

Twelve points are awarded for first, nine for second, eight for third, seven for fourth, six for fifth, five for sixth, four for seventh, three for eighth, two for ninth, and one for 10th.

Cedarville previously won the NCCAA Presidential Award in 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2009.