New disc course opens

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County Parks & Trails officially opened its first disc golf course with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Karohl Park in Beavercreek May 24.

The 18-hole disc golf course includes a practice tee and offers challenging play on the rolling fields of the park.

Greene County Parks & Trails Director Jon Dobney said the new disc golf course illustrates the park agency’s commitment to providing family-friendly activities throughout Greene County.

“We want people in our parks,” he said, “so they can create lifelong memories for themselves, friends and families. Our parks and trails exist to be enjoyed by Greene County residents and visitors.”

Cedarville University professor and avid disc golf player Mark Gathany designed the disc golf course. Community residents Scott Silvis and Briana Crabtree also participated in the development of the course.

Donors to the course include Kettering Health Network, Lowes Home Improvement — Xenia, In Memory of SSG Wesley Williams, GE Avaiation-Dayton Elano, Andrew Harmon — Allstate, King’s Table Bar & Grill and Howar Painting.

The disc golf course — located at 2940 Hohl Drive — will be open sunrise to sunset with tournament play scheduled throughout the year. In the future, disc golf camps for youth and adults will be offered.

For more information about Karohl Park or the disc golf course, call GCP&T at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com