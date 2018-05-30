Sports Digest

Beavercreek wins regional crown

CENTERVILLE — Beavercreek defeated Centerville to claim the Division I West Regional boys high school volleyball title for the fourth year in a row. The Beavers defeated the host Elks, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 on May 26. Beavercreek advances to the State Tournament, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3 at Capitol University’s Capital Center arena. The No. 7-ranked Beavers will open state quarterfinal play at 3:15 p.m. against the North regional champ, No. 10-ranked Jackson.

The Beavers are making their sixth trip to the state tournament in the past eight years.

Carroll sixth at district meets

HUBER HEIGHTS — Making the step up to Division I this season the Carroll High School girls and boys track and field teams each placed sixth in their respective team standings May 18 at the District meet held at Wayne High School.

Regional qualifiers for Carroll were: Sam Janson (first place in the boys 400-meter run, third in the 200); the boys 3,200 relay (Karl Grossman, Casey Manos, Grant Arnold and Janson, second place); boys mile relay (Donovan LaJeunesse, Grossman, Aaron Cooper, Janson); 800 (third place, Grossman); and the boys pole vault (Brady O’Bleness, fourth).

Carroll basketball camps in June

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting two basketball camps in June. The first camp is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 4-8 for boys in 2-5 grade. The second camp is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. June 11-15 for boys in 6-8 grade. Cost for each camp is $85, with registration taking place a half hour before each camp in the Carroll auxiliary gymnasium.

Players will receive instruction from varsity coaches and players, listen to guest speakers, receive T-shirts, and have fun while working hard at their basketball skills. Daily 5-on-5, 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 games will be played.

For more information, or to register online, visit carrollhs.org/2018summercamps.

Play it Forward golf outing June 23

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

