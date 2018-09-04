Local artists get ready for ArtFest

BEAVERCREEK — The Third Annual ArtFest is ready to raise money and display artistic works at Beavercreek Community Park 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

Artists of all mediums along with creative organizations will display their works. The artistic festival will include food trucks, chalk artists, entertainment and a featured artist will be recognized.

The Featured Artist is a local resident that is professionally creative or educator that has made an impact in their community. All mediums and types of creative arts are considered.

The Matt at Fairfield Commons is sponsoring the Chalk Artist area at the festival. Soin Medical Center is the main sponsor of the event.

Proceeds of ArtFest fund experiential art programs in the Miami Valley by Infusion Art, a nonprofit endowment in conjunction with Greene Giving.

The ArtFest committee includes: Tabitha Guidone, Samantha Mang, Danielle Deramo, Stephanie Falzerano, Jesy Anderson, Shannon Rea, Julie Crusenberry and Jay Hain.

For more information infusion-art.org/ArtFest.