City hosts holiday living tree recycling program

BEAVERCREEK — With 23 parks, numerous beautification areas and green spaces, the need for trees is great. Every year millions of young evergreens are used for the holidays and then destroyed and discarded into landfills.

The City of Beavercreek Department of Parks, Recreation & Culture invites resident to donate your living and ready to be planted holiday tree after the holidays and after you have enjoyed it. It will be picked up at your home and taken to be planted at a Beavercreek City Park to be enjoyed for many years.

The guidelines to follow are:

– Purchase a tree that is still bagged and ready for planting from any reputable vendor

– Follow their instructions to keep tree fresh and alive

Then call the Beavercreek Parks Department at 937-427-5514 after the holidays to schedule a pick-up of your tree. Donate a living tree and help keep Beavercreek evergreen.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at the above phone number or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov with any questions.