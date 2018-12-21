Meeting Santa

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Children visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus, saw the Grinch, and sparkling lights Dec. 5 during Santa’s Holiday in the Park at James Ranch Park in Xenia. Chuck Routzohn, the event’s first Santa who visited with children in 1996, made a special appearance as Santa once again. The event continues 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 177 Fairground Road.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Children visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus, saw the Grinch, and sparkling lights Dec. 5 during Santa’s Holiday in the Park at James Ranch Park in Xenia. Chuck Routzohn, the event’s first Santa who visited with children in 1996, made a special appearance as Santa once again. The event continues 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 177 Fairground Road.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Children visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus, saw the Grinch, and sparkling lights Dec. 5 during Santa’s Holiday in the Park at James Ranch Park in Xenia. Chuck Routzohn, the event’s first Santa who visited with children in 1996, made a special appearance as Santa once again. The event continues 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 177 Fairground Road.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Children visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus, saw the Grinch, and sparkling lights Dec. 5 during Santa’s Holiday in the Park at James Ranch Park in Xenia. Chuck Routzohn, the event’s first Santa who visited with children in 1996, made a special appearance as Santa once again. The event continues 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 177 Fairground Road.