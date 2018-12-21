BEAVERCREEK — Registration has opened for the 33rd Annual Resolution Run set for New Year’s Eve at Beavercreek High School

Race Director Sean Barrett announced that he 5K course is sanctioned by USA Track & Field, which begins at Beavercreek High School and finishes under lights at the school track, will start 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

The race is preceded at 7 p.m. by a 200-meter Kids’ Fun Run for children 6 and younger, and, at 7:15 p.m., a half-mile Fun Run for children 7 -12. P

Proceeds from the event benefit the 170 plus-member Beavercreek High School Cross Country, one of the state’s largest athletic teams and the 2018 Division 1 Girls State Champion.

“The Resolution Run is a wonderful opportunity for families and fitness fanatics to kick start their New Year’s resolutions,” said Barrett. “It has become an annual tradition for families and athletes of all ages and fitness levels, from elite runners, young couples with kids in strollers, and even multi-generational families walking together.”

Barrett said the local community has embraced the tradition of the New Years’ Eve race for decades, “There’s a lot of positive energy and excitement at any race, but the annual Resolution Run, where friends and friends and family gather to celebrate a healthy New Year’s Eve, holds a special place in the hearts of a lot of our participants. It really is a great way to usher in the New Year and still have time to shower and watch the ball drop.”

The course winds through the neighborhood near the high school. The course is lit with floodlights, but one of the highlights this year is having the local neighbors line the route and cheer the runners on, usually with New Years’ Eve hats and noisemakers.

“Some neighbors have even lined race route with luminaries to provide lighting for our participants,” Barrett said. “The runners and walkers really appreciate the enthusiastic support we get from our neighbors.”

Along with being an annual tradition, the Resolution Run is one of the largest fundraisers for the Beavercreek Cross Country Parents’ Association (BCCPA), said BCCPA Co-President Patti Barrett.

“The BCCPA is a volunteer, non-profit organization designed to help fund additional activities for the Beavercreek High School Cross Country team,” said Patti Barrett.

There are three ways to register for the 2018 Resolution Run. The mail-in registration deadline is Dec. 23. There is online registration at www.speedy-feet.com. There is also a race-day registration from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Beavercreek High School. Race packet pickup is also 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the high school.

There is also a silent auction. The auction features donations from local community sponsors of coupons, gift certificates, gift baskets and sports gear.