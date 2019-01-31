Cub Scout received top recognition

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Cub Scout Carson Hill from Pack 263 was named Cub Scout of the Year.

Hill was awarded the title of Cub Scout of the Year for the Chillicothe District of the Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America. The Chillicothe District consists of the communities of Greene County, including Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Jamestown, Spring Valley, Xenia, Yellow Springs and Wilberforce.

Hill was presented his award during a ceremony held at the district roundtable meeting on Jan. 10 at the Greene County Career Center.

“Carson demonstrated an elevated level of enthusiasm and interest in scouting activities, and is a great example of a scout who upholds the Scout oath and Scout law,” Pack 263 Den Leader James Denton said. “Carson’s achievements set a great example for other scouts within the pack, and his leadership and mentorship abilities will ensure the program continues to be successful for years to come.”

The Boy Scouts of America organization looks for certain attributes when deeming a Cub Scout with such recognition. Some of those attributes include demonstrating genuine interest in the organization by showing high levels of engagement and participation, consistently displaying their proper uniform and acceptable appearance, outgoing personality, shows respect and demonstrates scout laws during and outside scouting events. The nominations are chosen and submitted by the den leaders and Cubmasters of each Pack.

“As an Eagle Scout, I’m proud to see a Cub Scout in my den demonstrating a high level of engagement in the program and being recognized by others outside of the Pack,” Denton said. “I believe it speaks highly of the work we’re doing within the Pack to encourage scouts to work hard towards their goals, whatever they may be.”

As a Bear Scout, which is the program Hill was involved, he completed all 13 elective adventures, in addition to the six required adventures for rank.

“Carson also earned the Cub Scout Outdoor Activity Award and the Dr. Luis W. Alvarez Supernova Award, which recognizes superior achievement by the Cub Scout in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” Denton added.

Early in the fall of 2017, two dens were combined into one because a volunteer leader stepped down. Carson was one of the scouts that picked up during that transition, “I could tell right away that he was eager to learn and participate. Carson took advantage of all adventures available to the Bear rank and went above and beyond what was required to earn the rank.”

Hill was recognized at the district level during a special ceremony. He competed against numerous other local scouts, only learning of his win during the event. Hill was presented with an plaque as well as a custom name tag to be worn on his Scout uniform.

