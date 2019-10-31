Meet the candidates running for city council, mayor

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Council and mayoral candidates introduced themselves to voters Oct. 21 at the Beavercreek Republican Women’s Club Candidates & Issues Night.

Beavercreek City Council

Voters will select three out of the four candidates running for city council on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Don Adams, a Beavercreek resident for 45 years, has been married for 51 years and has two children and five grandchildren, he told the audience. He served 30 years as a sales manager, has volunteered over 15,000 hours for Beavercreek in his lifetime and is endorsed by the Beavercreek Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.

Adams’ service includes involvement with Beavercreek High School Show Choir, Beavercreek Police C.O.P.P., Beavercreek Police Citizens Academy Alumni, Beavercreek Township Fire Department Auxiliary and C.E.R.T. Team, Beavercreek Charter Review Committee, and as an elder in his church. He’s currently the special activities director at Wright “B” Flyer Museum.

“After the recent tornado and all the devastation it caused … I saw the affected areas and how citizens came together and realized it was time for me to step up and do more for my community,” he said. “I decided to run for the position because I do not want to stand aside and just let things happen. I want to be part of the process.”

Peter Bales calls himself a proud life-long resident of Beavercreek who has been married for 15 years and has two children in Beavercreek Schools. In his 24-years of local government experience, he served as assistant city manager in Fairborn from March 2015 to July 2019.

Bales said it’s the relationships he’s developed through community involvement that will benefit him as city councilman. He’s involved with Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, B-W Greenway Community Land Trust, Beavercreek Parks and Recreation Natural Planning Committee, Beavercreek Golf Club Advisory Board, Owen’s Place and Beavercreek Rotary.

“I do believe as a councilman I can provide professional insight into issues and legislation like no other candidate. I want to keep Beavercreek affordable while preserving our property values. To accomplish this, I believe it is important that city council seeks alternative funding resources in order to alleviate some of the property tax burden that we all have,” he said. “I will ensure that all perspectives are listened to and valued fairly. I will be your representative.”

Charles Curran, an incumbent, is seeking re-election. Curran said he’s been married 56 years and has two children.

Curran taught state and local government at Sinclair College for more than 40 years and served in offices in Montgomery County — city commissioner, county commissioner, and state senator for the 6th district — before moving to Beavercreek in 2009.

“As your Beavercreek city councilman, I’ll continue to advocate for fiscal responsibility and essential services to make our community great,” he said, citing infrastructure, and pushing to get more research park land developed, as top priorities. “These are challenging times for our community but with each challenge comes a real opportunity to improve the quality of life in our city. I feel we need a steady voice on council and my background gives me unique skills and the experience to serve as an effective city council member.”

Glen Duerr said he’s been married for 10 years and has a son in elementary school.

Duerr laid out his platform: protecting the schools and emergency services to remain a proactive, rather than reactive, city; making investments in young people to ensure education standards remain solid; keeping businesses in Beavercreek strong; marketing Beavercreek as a STEM city.

“A city of the future, connected to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, bringing in more jobs,” he continued. “My son … soon will be learning robotics. They have iPad time. Let’s market those things. We have an amazing history. Let’s put that front and center.”

Beavercreek Mayor

Two candidates familiar with the mayoral seat are running again.

Julie Vann, current city council member and former mayor — serving from 1999-2001 and then 2007-2008 — is challenging Mayor Bob Stone, the incumbent.

Bob Stone, a graduate of Beavercreek High School, considers himself a “local boy.” He said he’s been married for 46 years and has been serving Beavercreek for more than 20 years. His term as mayor is expiring but his city council seat is active until 2021.

“Growing up here I’ve always been proud of Beavercreek, but after the tornado I became proud of the people in Beavercreek,” he said. “Beavercreek is a community which exemplifies the extra-mile attitude … It is a very wonderful community and the people tell us what they want us to do. That’s why I always try to listen, find the common ground.”

Julie Vann said she will also listen and advocate for both residents and projects that need to get done. Vann has a masters in public administration, studied government finance and has served on various committees for 35 years.

She said she will focus on financial accountability and the backlog of infrastructure needs.

“We’re 40 years old, our budget needs to have clear performance measures,” she said. “We’ve compiled a long list of $200 million worth of projects that are just in a back closet … As mayor I propose we set up policy makers and citizens and develop a planned action … I want to build a city council team to move Beavercreek forward.”

By Anna Bolton

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498. Follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

