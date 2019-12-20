More than 1,400 to graduate from WSU

FAIRBORN — More than 1,400 students are expected to graduate during Wright State University’s 2019 fall commencement ceremony slated for Saturday, Dec. 14.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Wright State Nutter Center. Tickets are required.

The class of 2019 includes graduates with 925 bachelor’s degrees, 452 master’s degrees, 47 doctoral degrees and 16 associate degrees. The class features 132 international students from 20 different countries. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates, with 63. The youngest graduating student is 18, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science. The oldest student is 80, earning a master’s degree in humanities.

Graduates by college:

– College of Education and Human Services: 250

– College of Engineering and Computer Science: 286

– College of Liberal Arts: 209

– College of Nursing and Health: 90

– College of Science and Mathematics: 179

– Raj Soin College of Business: 309

– Lake Campus: 41

The commencement ceremony will be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university dorms and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton tab. The ceremony can also be watched online at wright.edu/streaming