Marathon registration to open Jan. 1

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Registration for the 24th Annual Air Force Marathon opens at midnight Wednesday, Jan. 1 offering the lowest prices of the year with a New Year’s Resolution special.

“Last year we made a significant overhaul of the course, added a kids race and more entertainment and displays throughout the course,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon race director. “Based on the feedback, runners had a great experience so we hope to continue to make the Air Force Marathon bigger and better every year.”

After a successful turnout of the first kids run last year, the Tailwind Trot for children ages 4-12 will return and due to the popularity, the number of registrations will increase. In addition, the Fly! Flight! Win! Challenge will again offer the option to run either the half or full marathon along with the 5K and 10K to receive the special finisher medal.

New in 2020, a “virtual marathon” option will be available to allow runners from all over the world to join in from afar.

“We have Airmen all over the world who want to be involved in this incredible annual tradition, but due to deployments, temporary duty assignments, remote assignments, and a host of other reasons, they are not able to join us,” said Hough. “Adding a virtual option allows them to challenge themselves while taking part in the annual celebration of the Air Force Marathon.”

Participants can choose between the virtual half or full marathon and will need to run their selected distance between Sept.12-27. Once runners submit proof of their accomplishment, they will then receive their finisher medal and race shirt. The virtual marathon option is open for all runners.

The New Year’s Resolution special will be valid through Jan. 3, and prices are as follows. Registration prices will increase throughout the year leading up to the Air Force Marathon on Sept. 19.

Prices vary by distances:

– Full Marathon: $75

– Half Marathon: $65

– 10K: $35

– 5K: $22

– Tailwind Trot: $10

– Challenge Series: $120

Military including Reservists and Guard members, can receive $10 off registration for the full, half and challenge or $5 off 5K or 10K.

Runners can register at www.usafmarathon.com by clicking the registration tab.

For more information about the race at www.usafmarathon.com

File photo Registration for the 24th Annual Air Force Marathon opens up at midnight Jan. 1.