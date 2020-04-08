Board of Elections accepting absentee ballot requests

XENIA — Greene County voters will be making their voices heard almost exclusively through absentee ballots this election.

Ohio General Assembly’s passing of House Bill 197 sets Tuesday, April 28 as the new final day of Ohio’s primary. The night before what was to be the March 17 primary, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered the polls closed out of concern for voters and poll workers coming together and exposing themselves to COVID-19.

While there will be no in-person voting this time for most Ohioans, voters who have not yet voted can still vote by mail. Ballots already submitted by mail or early in person before March 17 will still count.

According to Greene County Board of Elections Director Llyn McCoy, limited in-person voting will occur between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at the office for individuals with disabilities who require in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.

The deadline to register to vote in this election was in February. There’s still time to register to vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election at VoteOhio.gov.

To request an absentee ballot:

— Print a request from the Greene County Board of Elections website: www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections

— Complete, sign, and mail it to Greene County Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385 or drop off applications in the ballot box outside of the office. In the “Date of Election” space, write 03/17/2020.

— Or, write and mail a letter to the Greene County Board of Elections. Include name, address, address to send the ballot to if different from home address, telephone number, birth date, Ohio driver’s license number or the last four digits of Social Security Number, election for which you are requesting ballot (use Primary 2020 in date space), party affiliation (Democratic, Republican or Non-Partisan), a statement that you are a qualified voter and signature of voter.

— Or, call the Greene County Board of Elections at 937-562-6170 and request that an absentee application be mailed to you.

Requests for absentee ballots will be received until noon Saturday, April 25.

Voted ballots must be postmarked by Monday, April 27 or may be dropped off in the ballot box outside of the office until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

The Greene County Board of Elections is currently closed to the public.

According to Ohio Department of Health experts, COVID-19 doesn’t spread by penetrating the skin on hands, but only leads to infection when it is transferred from the hand to the mouth, nose, or eyes. Residents are encouraged to wash their hands after handling mail and cash to prevent the spread of germs.

By Anna Bolton

