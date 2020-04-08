Join the chamber in thanking businesses

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce wants to take a moment to say thank you.

Thank you to those who are working to keep the community fed, safe and connected.

The chamber wants to encourage you to hang the full page THANK YOU located in this week’s issue in your window, so you too can say thank you. Your Beavercreek chamber wants to assure you that its top priority right now is the economic vitality and health of the Beavercreek community, while it maintains its mission “Linking Business with Community.”

The chamber will continue to be a be a resource for business and community as everyone faces the threat of COVID-19 occurrences. Chamber officials have built a page inside the chamber website (www.beavercreekchamber.org) called COVID-19 RESOURCES; this page is full of information and resources to help you manage and mitigate disruptions caused by this global health crisis.

Included on this page are Beavercreek chamber member eateries that are still open and serving customers via carry-out, drive-thru and delivery. This page will be updated as resources become available. Also, be sure to follow the chamber on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The chamber is working daily with area organizations to provide the most accurate and up to date information. The chamber is here to advocate for its members at the local, state and federal level and will continue to do so. Chamber officials are learning how some businesses continue to find success by altering and expanding their services in adaption to an all new client market.

Please be sure to follow the social media outlets where the chamber will share ideas as they come. The chamber and Beavercreek are resilient and will succeed because of supporters like you in the community.

While the Chamber has suspended all face-to-face interactions, the staff remains operational during this time working to provide short- and long-term business solutions and plans in response to COVID-19.

We are in this together … WE ARE CREEKSTRONG.