Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame seeking nominations

FAIRBORN — The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Committee is actively encouraging nominations of outstanding Greene County women for induction into the hall of fame in 2020.

In this time of social distancing due to COVID-19, a completely non-contact process will enable the public for the 39th year in a row to honor and celebrate women in the community who are making a difference.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations for Greene County women, living or deceased, who deserve recognition for contributions they have made in their home county. Nominees must be either native-born Greene Countians or currently residing in the county with at least a 10-year residency. Nominations are being accepted now through Tuesday, June 30.

The 39th Annual Recognition Day luncheon is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26 at Walnut Grove Country Club, if public health guidelines allow. An alternate date will be set if necessary. The Women’s Hall of Fame is endorsed by the Greene County Board of Commission.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual or an organization by completing the nomination form in detail. Forms must be submitted on paper copies and returned via U.S. Postal Service to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 703, Fairborn, OH 45324 along with a $5 fee. All nominations must be received on or before Tuesday, June 30.

Nomination forms are available at www.co.greene.oh.us by clicking on “Our Community” and scrolling down the menu to “Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame.” Information regarding the selection process, suggestions about providing additional letters of support and a list of previous inductees are also posted on that website.

For paper nomination forms, questions, or additional information about how to become involved in planning, contact Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805.