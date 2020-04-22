Soin Medical Center staff appear in Amy Grant video

BEAVERCREEK — Two photos of Soin Medical Center caregivers are featured in a video posted by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Amy Grant.

In the video, Grant performed her song, “Carry You.” Grant was asked to participate in the Gratitunes program to honor health care workers. Music Row and Nashville’s creative community launched “Gratitunes” in a show of support for Vanderbilt University Medical Center staff. Artists have been sending “Gratitunes” over their social media sites.

“We are honored that photos of our Soin Medical Center staff were featured in the video,” said Rick Dodds, president of Soin Medical Center. “Amy Grant’s introduction in the video and the song ‘Carry You’ are very inspiring and comforting for our health care providers who are working tirelessly to care for our community during this pandemic. Her ‘Gratitune’ is just the medicine we need for lifting our spirits.”

The video can be found on Amy Grant’s Facebook page. The two photos of Soin Medical Center staff are shown beginning at 1 minute, 12 seconds.