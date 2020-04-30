A salute to healthcare heroes

Local police, fire and EMS vehicles — with lights and sirens on — line up in front of Soin Medical Center April 21 to salute healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The salute will also happen at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at Greene Memorial Hospital.

A woman and two children, each donning a mask, wave to the healthcare workers at the doors as the last vehicles leave the parking lot.

Police officers were among the area first responders to participate in the hospital staff appreciation display.

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Soin Medical Center workers wave as a Beavercreek police cruiser rolls by the hospital entrance April 21.